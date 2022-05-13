New WaPo scoop on Biden’s use of ‘MAGA’ and ‘Ultra MAGA’ appears to catch Jen Psaki in a major lie

Posted at 6:06 pm on May 13, 2022 by Greg P.

The Washington Post is out with some amazing reporting that says President Joe Biden’s recent use of “MAGA” and “Ultra MAGA” to insult former President Donald Trump “was the result of a six-month research effort by liberal groups”:

From the Washington Post:

Biden’s attempt to appropriate the “MAGA” brand as a political attack was hardly accidental. It arose from a six-month research project to find the best way to target Republicans, helmed by Biden adviser Anita Dunn and by the Center for American Progress Action Fund, a liberal group.

The polling and focus group research by Hart Research and the Global Strategy Group found that “MAGA” was already viewed negatively by voters — more negatively than other phrases like “Trump Republicans.”

In battleground areas, more than twice as many voters said they would be less likely to vote for someone called a “MAGA Republican” than would be more likely. The research also found that the description tapped into the broad agreement among voters that the Republican Party had become more extreme and power-hungry in recent years.

First up, this means Jen Psaki appeared to lie when she said the president came up with the slogans on his own for “a little extra pop”:

But more importantly, why is the Biden administration surrounded by such idiots? That’s the best they could come up with?

“Truly embarrassing”:

Fellow focus-grouper Frank Luntz took a shot at them as well:

Maybe they want to lose the House and Senate?

This is actually worse than the Pro-Choice Caucus talking points we told you about the other day:

Oh, they got paid:

What’s even funnier is that Trump LOVES it:

Good job, Joe:

And did nobody in the Biden administration pay attention to what happened in Virginia last November?

