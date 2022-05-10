As we told you earlier, a very confused President Joe Biden doubled down on the use of “Ultra MAGA” to describe Republicans like Sen. “Rick Scott of Wisconsin” who continue to support former President Donald Trump. . .

. . .and, apparently, he thought the Ultra MAGA supporters were just transitory or something:

“I never expected the ultra MAGA Republicans who seem to control the Republican Party now to be able to control the Republican Party. I never anticipated that happening”:

But maybe team Biden also didn’t see it coming that former President Trump would embrace the Ultra MAGA label? Because team Trump is already selling shirts “within hours of Biden’s speech”:

President Biden really does have some dumb advisers if they thought this was a good idea:

Or maybe it’s not his adviser? White House press secretary says President Biden came up with it on his own:

Did these clowns/Clown-in-Chief not see how Trump was able to spin “deplorables”? The same thing is going to happen now with Ultra MAGA:

And just wait. . .

Every Republican will be Ultra MAGA by the time team Biden is done with its dopey spin:

For the record, Joe Biden agrees with ultra-MAGA Sen. ‘Rick Scott of Wisconsin’ that it’d be ‘a good idea’ to resign from the presidency

