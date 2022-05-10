As we told you earlier, a very confused President Joe Biden doubled down on the use of “Ultra MAGA” to describe Republicans like Sen. “Rick Scott of Wisconsin” who continue to support former President Donald Trump. . .

Biden goes on another unhinged rant against the "Ultra MAGA" crowd… pic.twitter.com/TgWtW1HxMm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 10, 2022

. . .and, apparently, he thought the Ultra MAGA supporters were just transitory or something:

“I never expected the ultra MAGA Republicans who seem to control the Republican Party now to be able to control the Republican Party. I never anticipated that happening”:

current state of Biden's explaining why the fever hasn't broken or moved past Trump as he predicted:

"I never expected the ultra MAGA Republicans who seem to control the Republican Party now to be able to control the Republican Party. I never anticipated that happening." — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 10, 2022

But maybe team Biden also didn’t see it coming that former President Trump would embrace the Ultra MAGA label? Because team Trump is already selling shirts “within hours of Biden’s speech”:

The Trump operation is selling new "Ultramaga" shirts within hours of Biden's speech pic.twitter.com/JKh5tDTS7M — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 10, 2022

President Biden really does have some dumb advisers if they thought this was a good idea:

Wanting to make America great isn’t an insult unless you’re purposely trying to make it worse! #UltraMAGA — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) May 10, 2022

Or maybe it’s not his adviser? White House press secretary says President Biden came up with it on his own:

Psaki says Biden came up with the term "Ultra MAGA" on his own. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 10, 2022

Did these clowns/Clown-in-Chief not see how Trump was able to spin “deplorables”? The same thing is going to happen now with Ultra MAGA:

It sounds cooler every time Biden says it. #ultraMAGA pic.twitter.com/IuN4JKElHf — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) May 10, 2022

And just wait. . .

Every Republican will be Ultra MAGA by the time team Biden is done with its dopey spin:

CBS's @EdOKeefe: Then who is an ultra MAGA-Republican? Psaki: I would say people who support that portion of the Republican agenda. O: So…Portman…Collins…Romney. Would they be ultra-MAGA Republicans? P: They can…make their own choices…[W]e can let others evaluate pic.twitter.com/ckjL9VW7Kf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2022

