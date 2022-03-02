Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap after “All 33 candidates that were Trump endorsed have either won their primary election or are substantially leading in the case of a runoff.” From an email he sent to supporters last night:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

Big night in Texas! All 33 candidates that were Trump endorsed have either won their primary election or are substantially leading in the case of a runoff. Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick have won in a landslide. Thank you, and congratulations to all!

Topping that list was incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott who cruised to victory:

One of his challengers, Don Huffines, conceded early last night:

Here are the results as of this morning with 93% of precincts reporting, via KHOU:

GREG ABBOTT (R)*
67%
1,234,836

ALLEN WEST (R)
12%
227,423

DON HUFFINES (R)
12%
217,591

Abbott will face Beto O’Roure who looks to lose yet another election:

As for the state AG race, Paxton will likely face off against George P. Bush:

Paxton, we’ll note, is still under a criminal indictment and being investigated by the FBI:

Paxton’s challengers attempted to make this an issue in the campaign, but to no avail:

The runoff election happens on May 24:

***

