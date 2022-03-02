Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap after “All 33 candidates that were Trump endorsed have either won their primary election or are substantially leading in the case of a runoff.” From an email he sent to supporters last night:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Big night in Texas! All 33 candidates that were Trump endorsed have either won their primary election or are substantially leading in the case of a runoff. Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick have won in a landslide. Thank you, and congratulations to all!

Topping that list was incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott who cruised to victory:

Thank you, Texas! Tonight, Republicans sent a message to keep Texas on the path of opportunity & prosperity. Thank you to all the volunteers who made this victory possible! Together, we'll secure the future of Texas & protect the individual liberties we all cherish. pic.twitter.com/kS9Hh1FThP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2022

One of his challengers, Don Huffines, conceded early last night:

Abbott primary challenger @DonHuffines already concedes: "Though I will not be contesting the outcome of this election, I will not be going away." #TXGOV — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) March 2, 2022

Here are the results as of this morning with 93% of precincts reporting, via KHOU:

GREG ABBOTT (R)*

67%

1,234,836 ALLEN WEST (R)

12%

227,423 DON HUFFINES (R)

12%

217,591

Abbott will face Beto O’Roure who looks to lose yet another election:

In other news, some election results out of Texas! Beto O’Rourke and Greg Abbott won their primaries for the gubernatorial race. Beto’s checklist:

❌ Senate

❌ President

❓ Governor If at first you don’t succeed…keep spending money until everyone else gives up. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 2, 2022

As for the state AG race, Paxton will likely face off against George P. Bush:

I've seen enough: it's Ken Paxton (R) vs. George P. Bush (R) in the 5/24 GOP runoff for TX Attorney General. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 2, 2022

Paxton, we’ll note, is still under a criminal indictment and being investigated by the FBI:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who faces a criminal indictment and an FBI probe, couldn’t get enough Republican support to win outright. His runoff opponent is not yet confirmed, according to @DecisionDeskHQ. #TX2022 https://t.co/pvXewLBIy4 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 2, 2022

Paxton’s challengers attempted to make this an issue in the campaign, but to no avail:

On primary night in TX, Gohmert takes the gloves off against AG Ken Paxton: “He can’t go to any candidate forums because .. if he lies about the affair, or getting her jobs .. When his 8 top people report that he’s committed crimes to the FBI.” pic.twitter.com/hwx8SbgUpt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 2, 2022

The runoff election happens on May 24:

2022 Watch: @georgepbush -on eve of #TexasPrimary -tells @FoxNews that if @KenPaxtonTX "wins the [Republican AG) nomination, he will lose to the Democrat." Charges that "Ken wasn’t exactly forthright with the people of Texas…about his own legal issues" #2022Election #txpoli pic.twitter.com/6H8Cx8Ed0E — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) February 28, 2022

***

