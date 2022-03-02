As we told you last night, President Biden mixed up Ukrainians and Iranians while talking about the Russian siege of Kyiv during his big SOTU speech:

Biden just called the Ukrainians, Iranians. The only mention Iran will get in this speech and it was by mistake. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 2, 2022

But it was even worse than that. Check out Kamala Harris with the under-her-breath fact-check in real-time:

“Putin may circle key with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people. He’ll never extinguish their love of freedom. And he will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world.”

WATCH: Kamala corrects Biden under her breath when Biden refers to “Ukrainians” as “Iranians.” pic.twitter.com/wkXcUpRu53 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022

It was a total “Veep” moment:

The high comedy was VP Harris trying to correct him and mouthed Ukrainians to him — Nick Marino (@Marino1919) March 2, 2022

And this was his *only* mention of Iran:

Other than "Iranians" gaffe, Biden didn't mention Iran. He also didn't mention North Korea. China was name-checked twice. Afghanistan War, a blip on the radar. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 2, 2022

Even Code Pink is making fun of him:

Y'all, did Biden just misspeak and refer to Ukrainians as Iranians? #SOTU — CODEPINK (@codepink) March 2, 2022

Imagine if the *other* guy had done this?

Sleepy Joe Biden during his State of the Union Speech yesterday referred to the Ukrainians as ‘Iranians’. If this Trump there would be non-stop coverage. — Dominique Samuels (@DominiqueTaegon) March 2, 2022

We sense a pattern here:

Can't wait for all of the mainstream media coverage taking Biden to town for calling Ukrainians, Iranians, such as they did when George W Bush or Trump would misspeak. Can't wait…. #SOTU2022 — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) March 2, 2022

We can’t wait for “The Daily Show” segment!

Here's a few Best Words from Trump's press conferences, along with the eight remaining matchups in our Trump's Best Word Bracket. Vote now! https://t.co/yMC1rXlHWx pic.twitter.com/rZ10k6T5KO — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 23, 2020

Some think the elderly president said “Uranians,” which is even worse if you ask us:

Who are the Uranian people? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 2, 2022

Well, duh. Uranians are from the planet Uranus:

Okay I stand corrected, Biden didn’t say Iranians but Uranians. Aliens from Uranus (the planet and not any orifice) hate Putin with all their hearts. — Atul Mishra (@TheAtulMishra) March 2, 2022

Biden’s gaffe is playing big in Russia FWIW:

***

Related:

SOTU: President Joe Biden assures us Vladimir Putin will never win the hearts of the Iranian people

‘Didn’t make the sale’: CNN’s D+11 post-SOTU poll is AWFUL news for Joe Biden

Final 3 words of Biden’s State of the Union speech have people guessing

This part of Biden’s SOTU speech earned a sarcastic round of applause from Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Chuck Schumer catching himself before premature applause is one highlight of Biden’s SOTU speech

Recommended Twitchy Video