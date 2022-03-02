As we told you last night, President Biden mixed up Ukrainians and Iranians while talking about the Russian siege of Kyiv during his big SOTU speech:

But it was even worse than that. Check out Kamala Harris with the under-her-breath fact-check in real-time:

“Putin may circle key with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people. He’ll never extinguish their love of freedom. And he will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world.”

It was a total “Veep” moment:

And this was his *only* mention of Iran:

Trending

Even Code Pink is making fun of him:

Imagine if the *other* guy had done this?

We sense a pattern here:

We can’t wait for “The Daily Show” segment!

Some think the elderly president said “Uranians,” which is even worse if you ask us:

Well, duh. Uranians are from the planet Uranus:

Biden’s gaffe is playing big in Russia FWIW:

***

Related:

SOTU: President Joe Biden assures us Vladimir Putin will never win the hearts of the Iranian people

‘Didn’t make the sale’: CNN’s D+11 post-SOTU poll is AWFUL news for Joe Biden

Final 3 words of Biden’s State of the Union speech have people guessing

This part of Biden’s SOTU speech earned a sarcastic round of applause from Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Chuck Schumer catching himself before premature applause is one highlight of Biden’s SOTU speech

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala HarrisSOTU

Recommended Twitchy Video