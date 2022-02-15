Just to follow up on our posts from this morning, Cliff Schecter — a “Biden ’20 Ad Writer” is attempting to blame the assassination attempt on a Dem Louisville mayoral candidate on “conspiratorial right-wing rhetoric”:

Insane. Lunatic attempts to assassinate Louisville mayoral candidate. This is what conspiratorial right-wing rhetoric and guns everywhere gets us. I’m afraid this is going to get much, much worse https://t.co/mr2fJOiyw5 — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 15, 2022

As we told you earlier, the suspect — Quintez Brown — is a local activist who rose to stardom during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020:

Quintez Brown is a black nationalist, communist revolutionaire & BLM activist whose social media history shows left-wing conspiratorial rhetoric in regards to race & white supremacy. His crazy ideas were laundered into the mainstream through his role at the @courierjournal. https://t.co/JvETb96tWJ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 15, 2022

And Brown is also anti-gun:

So, not “right-wing.” Welcome to “The List”:

We’ll post his follow-up if he ever tweets one:

Screenshot for posterity:

***

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video