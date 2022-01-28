Twitter has suspended the personal account of Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams for — wait for it — impersonating himself:

.@KYSecState Michael Adams tells me his non-governmental Twitter account (@adams4secstate) had been suspended because Twitter thinks he is impersonating [checks motes] Michael Adams. Honestly, how dare he. — Joe Sonka 😐 (@joesonka) January 29, 2022

Adams joked about the suspension on his official state account:

That guy is some hopeless 2019 SOS candidate. In unrelated news, since this suspension my poll numbers have improved. https://t.co/YmM1UW7gYH pic.twitter.com/bZKhpGcE4v — KY Secretary of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) January 29, 2022

So, how would Twitter like Adams to prove he’s the real Adams?

What kind of ID do you need to prove you’re…you. 😝 — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) January 29, 2022

Good question! They want photo ID:

Over to you, Twitter:

Btw @TwitterSupport, even though I’m a Republican, can we please get this fixed? — KY Secretary of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) January 29, 2022

***

