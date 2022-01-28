Twitter has suspended the personal account of Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams for — wait for it — impersonating himself:
.@KYSecState Michael Adams tells me his non-governmental Twitter account (@adams4secstate) had been suspended because Twitter thinks he is impersonating [checks motes] Michael Adams. Honestly, how dare he.
— Joe Sonka 😐 (@joesonka) January 29, 2022
Adams joked about the suspension on his official state account:
That guy is some hopeless 2019 SOS candidate. In unrelated news, since this suspension my poll numbers have improved. https://t.co/YmM1UW7gYH pic.twitter.com/bZKhpGcE4v
— KY Secretary of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) January 29, 2022
So, how would Twitter like Adams to prove he’s the real Adams?
What kind of ID do you need to prove you’re…you. 😝
— Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) January 29, 2022
Good question! They want photo ID:
Photo ID. https://t.co/cCy8kA6B1w pic.twitter.com/oW3ZVVqVwI
— KY Secretary of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) January 29, 2022
Over to you, Twitter:
Btw @TwitterSupport, even though I’m a Republican, can we please get this fixed?
— KY Secretary of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) January 29, 2022
***