Elon Musk suggested on Twitter that the U.S. “set an age limit after which you can’t run for political office” and that the number should be “just below” 70 years of age:

LOL, yes. It *is* a 69 joke:

A bad one, but it is a joke nonetheless:

Trending

But the funniest part is that quite a few blue-checks THINK HE’S SERIOUS:

Well, who knows with Musk. It could be a 69 joke AND a serious proposition?

It would prevent a Biden vs. Trump rematch in 2024, so there is that:

More blue-check discussion of Musk’s super-serious proposal:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon Musk

Recommended Twitchy Video