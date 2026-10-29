Here's More About the Quickly Deported 'Fresno Father' the Media Doesn't Want to Mention

As usual, and especially close to any election, there are two sides to every story: The media spin vs. what actually happened. This is another one of those examples.

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Fox News' Bill Melugin often provides context to ICE and illegal immigration stories that other "journalists" don't feel like putting in their headlines or even near the top of any story.

Earlier we talked about the Washington Post's attempted sob story about a "middle school coach" who has been arrested by ICE. Not mentioned in the headline or first two thirds of the story was the fact that the "coach" is "a Venezuelan illegal alien who had his green card revoked after immigration fraud proceedings, a deportation order was issued against him, and he was arrested on gun & drug charges."

Here's the next matter at hand, and it comes via CalMatters:

Luis Arreguin, a father of four, lived for 49 years in the United States. It took just 16 days for ICE to send him to Mexico after detaining him in Fresno. https://t.co/r18NfAdmeA 📷 Daniel Resendiz https://t.co/wPw2GRMKJX — CalMatters (@CalMatters) October 29, 2026

As usual, Melugin had to swoop in and point out what the media won't be mentioning so as to not ruin a Democrat talking point:

NEW: Yesterday, @CalMatters published a sympathetic profile on a “Fresno father” who was “suddenly” deported by ICE to MX. He told the outlet he’s not a criminal & doesn’t know why he was targeted. However, I’m told by federal sources that he has been deported from the U.S. five times before, he has an active deportation order, he has pending felony aggravated assault charges from November 2025, he has decades old convictions for DUI w/ bodily injury & negligent discharge of a firearm that resulted in prison sentences, and he admitted in a consensual interview w/ ICE that he’s been a member of the Fresno Bulldogs street gang. I’m told his real name is LUIS ALBERTO ARREGUIN-VILLA, and he was previously deported from the US in 1994, 1996, 1998, 2003, and 2005, and that he admitted in an interview that he last crossed illegally into the U.S. in 2005 near San Ysidro, CA. Under federal law, illegal re-entry after deportation is a felony via 8 USC 1326. He has illegally re-entered at least five times. None of this context appears in the Cal Matters report. https://t.co/DZJhNKb7Np — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 29, 2026

Here's the post from @BillMelugin_:

I’m told by federal sources that he has been deported from the U.S. five times before, he has an active deportation order, he has pending felony aggravated assault charges from November 2025, he has decades old convictions for DUI w/ bodily injury & negligent discharge of a firearm that resulted in prison sentences, and he admitted in a consensual interview w/ ICE that he’s been a member of the Fresno Bulldogs street gang. I’m told his real name is LUIS ALBERTO ARREGUIN-VILLA, and he was previously deported from the US in 1994, 1996, 1998, 2003, and 2005, and that he admitted in an interview that he last crossed illegally into the U.S. in 2005 near San Ysidro, CA. Under federal law, illegal re-entry after deportation is a felony via 8 USC 1326. He has illegally re-entered at least five times. None of this context appears in the Cal Matters report.

And that context won't appear in reports from many other "news" outlets.

They just posted the story again a short time ago. https://t.co/NNR8JLdJxK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 29, 2026

CalMatters describes its operation as "nonpartisan." Sure.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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