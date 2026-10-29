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OUCH! Xavier Becerra Did NOT Know How to Respond When a Reporter Busted His BS With 1 Word

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 29, 2026 1:10 PM
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OUCH! Xavier Becerra Did NOT Know How to Respond When a Reporter Busted His BS With 1 Word

Democrat Xavier Becerra is running against Republican Steve Hilton to be the next governor of California. Hopefully voters there will choose to restore common sense and sanity in the governor's office, because as we've noted before, the Democrat option will just be more of the same kind of lies we've seen from Gavin Newsom.

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Becerra's origin stories that he likes to tell have been exposed as exaggerations or flat-out falsehoods, like this one Sam wrote about earlier this month.

Fail!

Fast forward to later in the month, and Becerra wanted to talk to a reporter about why voters should want a governor "who comes from where I come from." 

The reporter's one-word response made things awkward for Becerra. Watch: 

That's an instant classic!

That's quite an "origin story."

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | GAVIN NEWSOM | REPUBLICAN PARTY | XAVIER BECERRA

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