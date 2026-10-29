OUCH! Xavier Becerra Did NOT Know How to Respond When a Reporter Busted His BS With 1 Word

Democrat Xavier Becerra is running against Republican Steve Hilton to be the next governor of California. Hopefully voters there will choose to restore common sense and sanity in the governor's office, because as we've noted before, the Democrat option will just be more of the same kind of lies we've seen from Gavin Newsom.

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Becerra's origin stories that he likes to tell have been exposed as exaggerations or flat-out falsehoods, like this one Sam wrote about earlier this month.

BREAKING 🚨: Coalition of California Hispanic/Latino voters CONDEMN Xavier Becerra for LYING about his family's immigrant story to "pander" to voters. "This November, we vote for change and a better California ... this November, we vote Republican. Enough is enough." https://t.co/I2lS8gY0EU — Anthony Cabassa (@anthonycabassa) October 5, 2026

Fail!

Fast forward to later in the month, and Becerra wanted to talk to a reporter about why voters should want a governor "who comes from where I come from."

The reporter's one-word response made things awkward for Becerra. Watch:

BECERRA: "If you want to know where a leader's going to take you, know where they've come from. I don't know if we've ever had a governor who comes from where I come from." ZAVALA: "Sacramento?" LMAO https://t.co/VBy04McGbI — Haley Strack (@StrackHaley) October 29, 2026

That's an instant classic!

@StrackHaley I spit out water when he said sheepishly said "well born and raised in sacramento.. but." — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 29, 2026

That's quite an "origin story."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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