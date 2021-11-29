Who is ready for the next debt ceiling crisis? Because it’s coming:

Between now and Christmas, the debt limit will be reached and all appropriations for federal spending will expire. It takes 60 votes in the Senate to fund Biden’s agenda which includes FIVE different vaccine mandates. There are only 50 Democrats in the Senate. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 28, 2021

But Rep. Thomas Massie is reminding everyone that the “biggest lie” we will hear shortly from both sides it that “we have to fund it all of it or none of it will get funded”:

The biggest lie you always hear from DC politicians is “We have to fund all of it or none of it will get funded.” https://t.co/99vqCTtjpM — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 28, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is putting Republicans on notice over the upcoming battle, too:

The federal government runs out of money Dec 3rd. Every single elected Republican MUST vote NO to funding the government. If any Republican votes to fund the Government, they will be funding Biden’s vaccine mandates that will cause millions to be fired & destroy freedom. 1/5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 29, 2021

Any Republican that votes to fund the government will be voting to fund the Green New Deal and will be funding the government forcing Americans to be fully dependent on Communist China for batteries to drive their cars. Funding the Infrastructure & BBB bill is America Last. 2/5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 29, 2021

Every single Republican MUST vote NO to funding the government which will fund Biden’s agenda. It’s not about popularity, who you like & don’t like, or what brand Republican you are, no Republican should vote to fund this. Not a one. 3/5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 29, 2021

Funding the Infrastructure, BBB bill if it passes, and funding Biden’s Communist vaccine mandates will RUIN America. This is a tracked vote. The list will be made. The People will know. I’ll make sure of it. It’s not personal, our country is depending on you. 4/5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 29, 2021

When Republicans take back the House in ‘22 and the White House in ‘24, we will lead our country putting our faith, families, and freedoms first. We will put policies in place to restore the forgotten men and women of America and rebuild our great nation. Hold the line! 5/5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 29, 2021

It’s going to get messy:

Post-Thanksgiving legislative leftovers Congress plans to tackle before the new year: —Military spending bill

—Government funding bill

—Debt ceiling agreement

—$1.85T Build Back Better Act https://t.co/KbOMfNpzmF — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) November 29, 2021

***

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video