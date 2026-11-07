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Karoline Leavitt Reminds MN Democrat Dreaming of Gun Grabbing That the Constitution Still Exists

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 07, 2026 11:02 AM
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Karoline Leavitt Reminds MN Democrat Dreaming of Gun Grabbing That the Constitution Still Exists
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Democrats spent the final weeks leading up to the midterms campaigning on "lowering costs," bringing down the price of gas and of course "Medicare for all." 

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Now that the election is over, we're finding out that "lowering costs" involves threats of imprisoning ICE agents, impeaching Trump (along with Hegseth and others), and of course attempts to take our guns. Minnesota Governor-Elect Amy Klobuchar is all over the latter: 

Maybe Klobuchar could start by confiscating Tim Walz's shotgun, because the last time we saw him handle it he looked like a guy who might one day accidentally shoot one of his hunting partners. 

Former press secretary for President Trump Karoline Leavitt spotted another Democrat doing something predictable, not to mention unconstitutional. 

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Klobuchar would like to suspend the Second Amendment in the name of "gun safety." 

One thing's for sure, Klobuchar won't be getting rid of the guns her security team will be carrying. "Guns for me but not for thee" is the Democrat mantra. 

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics AMY KLOBUCHAR | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GUN CONTROL | GUNS | SECOND AMENDMENT

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