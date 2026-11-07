Karoline Leavitt Reminds MN Democrat Dreaming of Gun Grabbing That the Constitution Still Exists

The Democrats spent the final weeks leading up to the midterms campaigning on "lowering costs," bringing down the price of gas and of course "Medicare for all."

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Now that the election is over, we're finding out that "lowering costs" involves threats of imprisoning ICE agents, impeaching Trump (along with Hegseth and others), and of course attempts to take our guns. Minnesota Governor-Elect Amy Klobuchar is all over the latter:

In one of her first acts as governor-elect, Sen. @amyklobuchar affirmed that she will go after Minnesotans' firearms under the guise of "safety." "The gun safety bill is going to get passed...it certainly should be one of our top priorities." https://t.co/9fVkxn33ne — NRA (@NRA) November 6, 2026

Maybe Klobuchar could start by confiscating Tim Walz's shotgun, because the last time we saw him handle it he looked like a guy who might one day accidentally shoot one of his hunting partners.

Former press secretary for President Trump Karoline Leavitt spotted another Democrat doing something predictable, not to mention unconstitutional.

They always start by coming for the guns... "The right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 6, 2026

Klobuchar would like to suspend the Second Amendment in the name of "gun safety."

@karolineleavitt During the campaign, it was all about cheaper housing, cheap groceries & cheap gas. Now they're right back to the same old Democrat playbook-- impeachment, lawfare, new gun control, Supreme court changes, etc. — Nolan Bailey (@rockstarcoder) November 6, 2026

One thing's for sure, Klobuchar won't be getting rid of the guns her security team will be carrying. "Guns for me but not for thee" is the Democrat mantra.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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