Mask Drop Time! Abdul El-Sayed 'Didn't Say This Stuff During the Campaign'

There are two sides to Michigan Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed: The one he put forth on the campaign trail which the media helped him out with, and the one that actually exists.

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Here's post-election example number one:

Does anyone know why El-Sayed never introduced himself by his full name and with a strong Arabic accent BEFORE he was elected to the Senate? https://t.co/UjqZh4xPK3 — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) November 5, 2026

Something else we don't recall El-Sayed saying before the election is this:

“Michigan is the capital of Arab America.” Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed makes the claim during remarks in Washington, D.C., pointing to Michigan’s large Arab American population. https://t.co/xpY51R2IEp — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2026

Yeah, we're going to start seeing more of the real Abdul El-Sayed in the coming weeks and months. The only people who won't be surprised are the people in Michigan who did NOT vote for him.

On the one hand, it's true. On the other hand, he didn't say this stuff during the campaign. https://t.co/Y2YREzhzTt — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 7, 2026

And to a large degree the media helped with the effort to cover up what this guy is really about.

@FoxNews He says it loud and clear now that he has the power to say it. — Angie Rayner 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 I was born first 🇬🇧 (@AngieRayner007) November 7, 2026

We certainly didn't hear that kind of stuff from El-Sayed before the election.

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