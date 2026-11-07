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Mask Drop Time! Abdul El-Sayed 'Didn't Say This Stuff During the Campaign'

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 07, 2026 2:09 PM
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Mask Drop Time! Abdul El-Sayed 'Didn't Say This Stuff During the Campaign'
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

There are two sides to Michigan Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed: The one he put forth on the campaign trail which the media helped him out with, and the one that actually exists. 

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Here's post-election example number one: 

Something else we don't recall El-Sayed saying before the election is this:

Yeah, we're going to start seeing more of the real Abdul El-Sayed in the coming weeks and months. The only people who won't be surprised are the people in Michigan who did NOT vote for him. 

And to a large degree the media helped with the effort to cover up what this guy is really about. 

We certainly didn't hear that kind of stuff from El-Sayed before the election. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOX NEWS | MEDIA BIAS | MICHIGAN

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