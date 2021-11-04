During the press conference we told you about on Wednesday, President Joe Biden snapped at Peter Doocy and called a the story that his administration was preparing to pay illegal immigrant families who were separated at the border during the Trump years $450,000 each “garbage” pushed by Fox News:

Upon being questioned by Fox’s Peter Doocy, Biden calls the Wall Street Journal report on migrant families separated at the border $450,000 each – “trash” and “garbage.” The White House had not disputed the report publicly in any capacity when it hit last week. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2021

What the president failed to mention is that the story originated in the Wall Street Journal and was quoting from sources in the Biden DOJ. Watch:

Joe Biden calls reports about paying $450,000 to illegal immigrants separated from families during the Trump administration "garbage." pic.twitter.com/LUhUY46ZC9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

And in what is a clear swipe at our elderly president, ACLU official AnthonyBiden Romero told the WSJ in its follow-up piece this morning that Biden “may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department”:

ICYMI, @AnthonyACLU said later Wednesday that the Justice Department had assured @ACLU that talks were continuing. “If we can’t achieve true restitution,” he added, “we’ll take our case on behalf of our clients to court.” W/ ⁦@aviswanatha⁩ https://t.co/7krsVSR6lR — Sadie Gurman (@sgurman) November 4, 2021

OUCH:

“President Biden may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department as it carefully deliberated and considered the crimes committed against thousands of families separated from their children," said the @ACLU exec. dir https://t.co/u4cetyMHws — Michelle Hackman (@MHackman) November 4, 2021

Full quote here:

“President Biden may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department as it carefully deliberated and considered the crimes committed against thousands of families separated from their children as an intentional governmental policy,” said Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, which is involved in the litigation. “But if he follows through on what he said, the president is abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families.”

***