Last week the Wall Street Journal published this report:

The U.S. is in talks to offer immigrant families separated at the border in 2018 about $450,000 a person in compensation, people familiar with the matter say https://t.co/mmY60OIfHy — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 28, 2021

During today’s brief exchange with some reporters after his remarks about vaccines, President Biden was asked about it. Biden didn’t appear to be familiar with the story, but called it “garbage”:

Joe Biden calls reports about paying $450,000 to illegal immigrants separated from families during the Trump administration "garbage." pic.twitter.com/LUhUY46ZC9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

The Hill’s Joe Concha thought that was interesting, considering the White House didn’t deny it when the story was published and in the ensuing days:

Upon being questioned by Fox’s Peter Doocy, Biden calls the Wall Street Journal report on migrant families separated at the border $450,000 each – “trash” and “garbage.” The White House had not disputed the report publicly in any capacity when it hit last week. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 3, 2021

Considering Biden’s dubious track record with honesty, that probably means…