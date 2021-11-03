Last week the Wall Street Journal published this report:

During today’s brief exchange with some reporters after his remarks about vaccines, President Biden was asked about it. Biden didn’t appear to be familiar with the story, but called it “garbage”:

The Hill’s Joe Concha thought that was interesting, considering the White House didn’t deny it when the story was published and in the ensuing days:

Considering Biden’s dubious track record with honesty, that probably means…

