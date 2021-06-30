Just to follow up on this story we told you about on Tuesday, Dem Rep. David Cicilline is attempting to defend Rep. Ilhan Omar who is under fire and trending this morning after she said during an interview with Jake Tapper that she doesn’t regret comparing the U.S. and Israel to terrorist organizations.

According to Cicilline, this is “right wingers in Washington are once again claiming Rep. @Ilhan Omar said something she didn’t say, and trying to create a controversy where there is none”:

Omar jumped in as well, saying “[i]t’s their mission to turn and twist everything I say until I am completely silenced”:

Here are the clips they’re referring to. Watch for yourselves so we can’t be accused of twisting or turning any words:

And:

But it’s not just “right wingers” saying this.

Here’s Jake Tapper himself retweeting it:

And here he is retweeting her saying “they haven’t been partners in justice… they haven’t been, you know, equally engaging in seeking justice around the world”:

Game over, Dems:

Question for Rep. Omar: Do Tapper’s retweets count as turning and twisting everything you say?

