During a Zoom call with Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that we have to look at crime numbers “in context” and that “headlines about percentage increases” in crime is “hysteria”:

Watch for yourself:

This would be the same Rep. Jamaal Bowman we told you about on Saturday because the “defund the police” supporter requested extra police for his Yonkers home:

Is he being hysterical, AOC?

But normal people who want extra police, well, they’re out of luck:

Maybe she should get back to NYC more often?

Because it’s becoming a problem in *her* city:

Again, that’s not “hysteria” or anything like that because it happened to *her”:

She could’ve voted “no” if she wanted to on more police protection for herself, but NOPE:

And here’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with the mic-drop:

***

