New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman has been an outspoken proponent of defunding the police:

We're fighting in your memory, Tamir. You won't be forgotten. A system this cruel and inhumane can't be reformed. Defund the police, and defund the system that's terrorizing our communities. https://t.co/OwFg32pbZ3 — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 29, 2020

All this backlash to "Defund The Police?" How fast are people gonna fold when we get serious about reparations? — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) November 11, 2020

However, apparently the police should remain funded just enough to provide security for certain members of Congress:

Jamaal Bowman requested special police protection for his Yonkers home https://t.co/X4qREJLVr7 pic.twitter.com/EaYGPWX3yp — New York Post (@nypost) June 26, 2021

“Police protection for me but none for thee” seems to be the credo for many Democrats.

From the New York Post:

Freshman U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman — a champion of defunding cops who claims policing is rife with “white supremacy” — asked for and received a special police detail to guard his Yonkers home in the days following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, The Post has learned. “About a week after the Jan. 6th incident at the Capitol, we received a request from the Congressman’s office for increased police presence at his residence,” Yonkers Police Department Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos told The Post.

Shouldn’t a slightly different profession been called in?

“Lead by example” doesn’t seem to be in the cards for some on the Left with this issue.

It’s the same thing with anti-gun Democrats. You shouldn’t have one for your protection, but their personal security details sure can.