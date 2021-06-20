Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis finally corrected the record after numerous media outlets quoted him prematurely calling the car accident at the Wilton Manors, Fla. Pride parade a terrorist attack, saying the event “terrorized me and all around me”:

My statement following yesterday's events in Wilton Manors is below.

I want to thank our first responders for their efforts as police and medical personnel immediately attended to the scene. pic.twitter.com/lahwAQPO3C — Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) June 20, 2021

OMFG. So much of the wrong reporting in this story is because of HIM and this is the BS he says now? He’s saying it was a terror attack because he felt personally terrorized by it?

Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, where truck ran into crowd at Pride parade: “This was a terrorist attack against the LGBTQ community. He came here to destroy people. This was clearly no accident.” https://t.co/95mxmE8Siy — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) June 20, 2021

And the “terrorist attack” narrative was born, and then repeated over and over again thanks to this hack:

. @thehill has tweeted the “terrorist” attack story 3x so far. pic.twitter.com/nqyF70IQpT — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 20, 2021

Note that Trantalis doesn’t take any responsibility for the narrative HE created:

.@DeanTrantalis appears to not be taking any responsibility for giving on the record statements that turned out to be totally false. https://t.co/BSP22DzRL8 — Matt Karolian (@mkarolian) June 20, 2021

Nor does he apologize:

How about an apology to your constituents and some self-reflection about what it means to be a leader during a crisis? You failed miserably. — Alfred Spellman (@AlfredSpellman) June 20, 2021

This really is unacceptable:

He’s going to have to do better than this:

This mayor saw a car accident and then made a public statement — with no evidence — that it was a terrorist attack. That is unacceptable for a public official. https://t.co/ICTGOScCYw — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 20, 2021

