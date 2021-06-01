Texas Dems in the state House of Representatives walked out en masse Sunday night, preventing the majority Republicans from reaching a quorum and voting to pass a new voting law:

Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives kept a bill with sweeping new voting restrictions from passing by walking out shortly before a midnight deadline, denying the majority Republicans a quorum. https://t.co/7I6tmI2kD6 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 31, 2021

You see, filibuster-like tactics employed by the minority party are good now:

Apparently the minority party blocking bills isn’t a grave “threat to democracy” when Democrats do it. https://t.co/gnPkCsfGdN — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 1, 2021

Funny how this works?

The minority blocking the majority is good now https://t.co/MdmX40UHSs — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 1, 2021

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton cheered on Texas Dems over the procedural move:

Don't mess with Texans' voting rights. We're in a battle to save our democracy. Bravo to Texas Democrats who are leading the fight.https://t.co/rgeBYKCX02 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2021

This, of course, is the same Hillary Clinton who wants to abolish the filibuster in the U.S. Senate:

We can preserve the filibuster, or we can preserve the voting rights of people of color. But we can't do both. pic.twitter.com/TFvfe7vEKs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 8, 2021

What a hypocrite.

