Here’s the latest on what’s going on at the audit of votes in Maricopa County, Arizona. . .

First up and as a follow up on our post from Sunday night where we told you that GOP audit liaison Ken Bennett was not happy with the official Twitter account for the audit, apparently he’s still trying to rein in the “committee” behind the tweets to make sure the only information that gets put out there is “factually based” and not just a response to critics of the process:

AZ Senate GOP audit liaison Ken Bennett say he's been trying for 2 days to rein in 'the committee' running audit Twitter feed. It's not working. https://t.co/OMiIJelc3N pic.twitter.com/nG2D1gjgwr — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) May 4, 2021

With that said, the account does seem to have toned things down a bit:

“People need to know if elections are real or not.” AZ Senate Audit Assistant Liaison – John Brakey pic.twitter.com/N1ijFaF54U — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 4, 2021

Brakey is a “progressive Democrat” who has said that the previous audits of the county vote are worthless:

Bennett has relied on Tucson election enthusiast John Brakey as proof this audit is a bipartisan effort. (Brakey is a longtime Tucson Dem.) Brakey is now explaining why he thinks previous audits of Maricopa County’s election are worthless… — Ben Giles (@ben_giles) April 28, 2021

Now, as for the actual counting of votes, the pace has been described as “glacial”:

What the 9 livestream cameras don’t get across is the glacial pace of this ballot recount. One table: Counted 45 ballots in 4 min 12 sec. Now pause for 5 min 32 seconds to review counters’ sheets. Now start again – no they stopped for review of something or other. And stopped. — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) May 3, 2021

This math on how many days it will take the count the votes also hits the math on how much all of this is going to cost:

A: Senate audit liaison Ken Bennett told AM pooler @kc_haas 150K-175K counted. That leaves about 2 million to be recounted. My math: 90 days worth of work. But Bennett told weekend pooler @taylorseely95 temps would be in place today. I count about 90 people in T-shirts. https://t.co/Chj5guhl3E — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) May 3, 2021

The audit continues this morning:

THE AUDIT CONTINUES!! WE ARE GOING TO COUNT EVERY DAMN BALLOT!! — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 4, 2021

