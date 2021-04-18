As a follow-up to our post earlier today, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she will be “be introducing a resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence on innocent American people”:

Very soon I'll be introducing a resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence on innocent American people. Rep Waters is a danger to our society. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021

And she called Waters a “danger to our society”:

After traveling across state lines to incite riots, her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning. Cont’d.. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021

She does have a point:

As a sitting United States Congresswoman @MaxineWaters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty. This is also an abuse of power.#ExpelMaxineWaters — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021

And she has a question for Speaker Nancy Pelosi because based on what she impeached former President Donald Trump over, it’s pretty clear that she’ll have to vote to expel Rep. Waters — if she’s consistent that is:

.@SpeakerPelosi you impeached President Trump after you said he incited violence by saying “march peacefully” to the Capitol. So I can expect a yes vote from you on my resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters for inciting violence, riots, and abusing power threatening a jury, right? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021

***

