As a follow-up to our post earlier today, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she will be “be introducing a resolution to expel @RepMaxineWaters from Congress for her continual incitement of violence on innocent American people”:

And she called Waters a “danger to our society”:

She does have a point:

And she has a question for Speaker Nancy Pelosi because based on what she impeached former President Donald Trump over, it’s pretty clear that she’ll have to vote to expel Rep. Waters — if she’s consistent that is:

