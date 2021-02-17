With former President Trump now in open war with Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Grahm will reportedly act as a “peacemaker” between the two in an effort not to harm the GOP going into the 2022 election:

Graham also spoke with Sean Hannity last night, calling McConnell “indispensable”:

And he reiterated that “Mitch McConnell working with Donald Trump did a hell of a job” (except for the part where the GOP lost the Senate majority, of course):

Graham would like McConnell to copy how Kevin McCarthy interacts with the former president:

“I know Trump can be a handful” but the GOP doesn’t have “a snowball’s chance in Hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump”:

Now, let’s see if he can actually make peace between the two.

 

