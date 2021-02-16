As Twitchy reported, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of the charge of inciting an insurrection, but immediately after the vote, he took to the Senate floor and laid out in detail how Trump was guilty of inciting an insurrection; the reason he voted to acquit centered around the constitutionality of impeaching a private citizen.

The Office of the Former President released a statement Tuesday blasting McConnell, calling him a “leader” in quotation marks, saying that Chuck Schumer would play him like a fiddle, and blaming him for Georgia: “It was a complete election disaster in Georgia, and certain other swing states. McConnell did nothing, and will never do what needs to be done in order to secure a fair and just electoral system into the future. He doesn’t have what it takes, never did, and never will.”

Trump also said that “where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First.” So, it looks like Trump is staying in the game after all.

“Cocaine Mitch” McConnell isn’t going down so easily, though.

The best of both would be nice.

