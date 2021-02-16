As Twitchy reported, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of the charge of inciting an insurrection, but immediately after the vote, he took to the Senate floor and laid out in detail how Trump was guilty of inciting an insurrection; the reason he voted to acquit centered around the constitutionality of impeaching a private citizen.

The Office of the Former President released a statement Tuesday blasting McConnell, calling him a “leader” in quotation marks, saying that Chuck Schumer would play him like a fiddle, and blaming him for Georgia: “It was a complete election disaster in Georgia, and certain other swing states. McConnell did nothing, and will never do what needs to be done in order to secure a fair and just electoral system into the future. He doesn’t have what it takes, never did, and never will.”

Trump also said that “where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First.” So, it looks like Trump is staying in the game after all.

Trump attacks McConnell: 'Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.' pic.twitter.com/enJQ0hMcup — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 16, 2021

Trump … America and We the People first. McConnell … Donors, lobbyists, Chamber of Commerce, Elitist D.C. insiders, Deep State, and China first. Any questions? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 16, 2021

Spot on! — larry (@ourcongressucks) February 17, 2021

That's easy to understand, since it's true. — It'sTrinna2 (@ItsTrinna2) February 17, 2021

Loyalty is given where it is gave. Trump put America first and that is why we put Trump first. The Left doesn't get that because they have no loyalty to America. — ℳ𝒾𝒸𝒽ℯ𝓁𝓁ℯ 𝒲𝒽𝒾𝓉𝓏ℯ𝓁 (@MichelleWhitzel) February 16, 2021

A whole lot is being exposed before a certain someone returns to what’s rightfully his. — horhay 6% 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@notDEBUNKED) February 16, 2021

Mitch McConnell has been played like a fiddle by Schumer & Pelosi.

Mitch has taken the Republican Party down the wrong road & he’s now

ruined the Republican Party, hopefully it can be repaired! Trump trashes Mitch McConnell in searing new statementhttps://t.co/jNwlKdzmdp — Dr.Tricia (@TrishForTrump) February 16, 2021

President Trump just ripped Mitch McConnell to shreds in his latest statement. — Kambree (@KamVTV) February 16, 2021

I read this and felt like he hit McConnel solidly with fact based material. — Matt Klinghammer (@MHammer1958) February 16, 2021

Did he attack him or just describe him? — Brian Anderson (@beanders1) February 16, 2021

I think exposes is more accurate than attacks. — Mike Shull (@GoMikeShull) February 16, 2021

“Cocaine Mitch” McConnell isn’t going down so easily, though.

Trump is tearing McConnell apart while Democrats laugh at the complete and utter destruction of the GOP. Well done. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 16, 2021

Trump criticizing McConnell is like Ryan Leaf criticizing Tom Brady. Actually, that’s not quite fair to Ryan Leaf. pic.twitter.com/FchrTrQbm3 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 16, 2021

Literally every substantial, sustained political victory of the Trump era owes something to @LeaderMcConnell. Every. Single. One. And Trump hates that fact. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 16, 2021

trump blaming McConnell for trump FUBAR'ing the Georgia senate races is a good example of trump simply trying to will a lie into truth. https://t.co/12ZVCdroxr — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 16, 2021

Donald Trump wants to take out Mitch McConnell because even though Mitch possibly saved Trump from being convicted, he didn't defend Trump's actions that led to the January 6th riot at the US Capitol. That's who Trump is and that's what most of the Republican party wants. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 16, 2021

If Mitch McConnell had a spine, he would release a statement that simply says: "In response to Donald Trump's earlier statement, I state the following: "I like statements from people that actually won their reelection."" — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 16, 2021

Here’s how we put in in @PunchbowlNews PM → Rs lost House & Senate under Trump.

→ McConnell won the Senate majority w/o Trump.

→ Without McConnell Trump would’ve had exactly 0 legislative victories.

→ Trump got three justices on the Supreme Court thanks to McConnell. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 16, 2021

Without McConnell, there is a zero % chance that Trump got SCOTUS Justices Kavanaugh & ACB, much less tax reform & criminal justice reform. He can be mad that McConnell blamed him for the Capitol storming, but it doesn't make McConnell any less right. https://t.co/cTBab1RrFF — Tiana Approve AstraZeneca (@TianaTheFirst) February 16, 2021

I’ll take McConnell strategy and execution over Trump. Every. Day. Of. The. Week. — Stuart Roy (@StuartRoy) February 16, 2021

Fingers crossed 2024 offers a choice other than the McConnell GOP and the Trump GOP https://t.co/MuyWVHY6YX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 16, 2021

The best of both would be nice.

