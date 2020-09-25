Joe Scarborough shared the edited clip we told you about earlier in the week that libs are using to say Judge Amy Coney Barrett opposed Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016 because it would “flip the balance of the court”:

This is what’s known as a “lie”:

From the Washington Post:

The full clip is available and he should know it:

Watch here where it’s clear she says the exact opposite of what Scarborough says she said:

“The President has the power to nominate and the Senate has the power to act or not.”

