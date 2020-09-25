Joe Scarborough shared the edited clip we told you about earlier in the week that libs are using to say Judge Amy Coney Barrett opposed Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016 because it would “flip the balance of the court”:

Amy Coney Barrett opposed Merrick Garland’s nomination because:

1. It came the same year as a presidential election, and,

2. She said the nomination couldn’t go through because Scalia would be “replaced by someone who could dramatically flip the balance of the court.” Like her. https://t.co/0wM2v6Z4a9 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 26, 2020

This is what’s known as a “lie”:

Joe is lying again. Even his own newspaper debunked this. https://t.co/g0e0LbUGd6 https://t.co/g9UnmmBAHd — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 26, 2020

From the Washington Post:

No, Amy Coney Barrett didn't say it was inappropriate for vacancies like this one to be filled in an election yearhttps://t.co/r7SASyO6P3 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 24, 2020

The full clip is available and he should know it:

In the full clip she clearly states in divide government. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 26, 2020

Watch here where it’s clear she says the exact opposite of what Scarborough says she said:

“The President has the power to nominate and the Senate has the power to act or not.”

Shocker: #ACB did NOT, in fact, "caution" against replacing Scalia in an election year. She defaulted to the Constitution. "POTUS has the power to nominate and the Senate has the power to act or not."

Bad-faith framing with the stink of suppressive intent. #FakeNews https://t.co/iGZpuZIjz0 pic.twitter.com/89TmcZNHDZ — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 23, 2020

