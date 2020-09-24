CBS News posted this excerpt from an interview Judge Amy Coney Barrett did in February 2016 and attempted to spin it as “cautioning” a president on replacing a Justice in an election year with “someone who could dramatically flip the balance of power on the court.”

Trending

But CBS left out the part where she didn’t “caution” anyone about this. She was describing the multiple scenarios throughout history where a SCOTUS vacancy comes up in an election year and she noted that confirmation hearings where a nominee like a Scalia or a Ginsburg gets approved by an overwhelming majority in the Senate are in the past.

Here are her full remarks, which end with her saying the “president has the power to nominate and the Senate has the power to act or not”:

Also from the interview:

And that’s exactly what happened in 2016 and is what’s about to happen now.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Coney Barrett