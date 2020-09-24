CBS News posted this excerpt from an interview Judge Amy Coney Barrett did in February 2016 and attempted to spin it as “cautioning” a president on replacing a Justice in an election year with “someone who could dramatically flip the balance of power on the court.”
Amy Coney Barrett, one of Trump’s frontrunners for replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg, spoke with CBSN in February 2016 after Antonin Scalia’s death.
She cautioned about replacing Scalia in an election year with “someone who could dramatically flip the balance of power on the court." pic.twitter.com/Uyyh3iWXM9
