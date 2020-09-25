A Chicago man dubbed the “Census Cowboy” by Mayor Lori Lightfoot was arrested on Monday on charges of animal cruelty after he ran his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway leaving the animal with serious injuries:

A Chicago man who was cast by Mayor Lori Lightfoot as the “Census Cowboy” whipped & kicked his exhausted horse to make it continue running down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Monday afternoon. The horse, named NuNu, is in critical condition. https://t.co/tfcHWA7ZXx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 25, 2020

The horse, sadly, may have to be euthanized after the stunt:

Prosecutors: Horse Ridden by ‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ on Dan Ryan May Not Survive https://t.co/1wHN7K9ypF — Conway Tweeter (@maddmol) September 25, 2020

But the liberal NowThis News account thought his message was something to cheer despite the cruelty he inflicted on his horse:

Get it right. He rode the horse ill-equipped to be on pavement to the point of DEATH where the horse was BLEEDING PROFUSELY AND MAY HAVE TO BE EUTHANIZED you abusive morons. https://t.co/4zSjscUC7k — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 25, 2020

The horse “suffered greatly, bled profusely”:

"NuNu collapsed at one point, but Hollingsworth whipped it to keep it moving, Deboni said. Two veterinarians who later examined the horse said it “suffered greatly, bled profusely”https://t.co/CCYqJPrKUf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 25, 2020

And “the horse remains in critical condition”:

"the horse remains in critical condition. It “will never be deemed suitable to ride again, and euthanasia may be utilized for humane reasons due to the suffering the animal will likely endure for the rest of its life” But yeah, giddy-up with this mind-numbingly stupid headline — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 25, 2020

But since this is 2020, he’s got a GoFundMe up:

BTW, the animal abuser who rode and whipped his horse to the brink of death is grifting for cash with his GoFundMe https://t.co/xPNNpukHga — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 25, 2020

