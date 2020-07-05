Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) refused to rule out tearing down statues of George Washington during an interview this morning on CNN, telling host Dana Bash that it’s important to listen to all sides:

Pressed on whether statues of George Washington should come down, potential Vp pick Tammy Duckworth says she’s open to it.

“I think we should listen to everybody. I think we should listen to the argument there”

pic.twitter.com/KOCt9WQH6d — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) July 5, 2020

She’s one of the rumored finalists as Joe Biden’s potential running mate:

The Veepstakes are always so revealing. https://t.co/4UaQ8xOpaj — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 5, 2020

So, back to Kamala?

😳 @SenDuckworth, call your office. Senator and Joe Biden VP short-lister, Tammy Duckworth, says we need to listen to the argument for tearing down statues of George Washington… https://t.co/l0zeoosyip — IL Republican Party (@ILGOP) July 5, 2020

Remember, “listen when they tell you who they are”:

Listen when they tell you who they are. https://t.co/lwqDpvwqvz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 5, 2020

And where do Republicans go to get their apology?

I big CC to all the straight news friends who who wrote how outrageous and off-base the President was for pointing out that Democrats were getting comfortable going after George Washington. https://t.co/LTkEJ6wmKN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 5, 2020

Cleanup in progress:

Donald Trump wants to continue honoring traitors who took up arms against us in the Civil War to protect their ability to enslave, sell & kill Black Americans. This has never been a debate about honoring the complex legacy of those who actually helped *build* our great nation. https://t.co/8ptabclgVI — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) July 5, 2020

Sorry, senator. Too. Late:

This has nothing to do with Confederate monuments… you said we should be open to tearing down monuments of George Washington. pic.twitter.com/fMViJKQE1R — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 5, 2020

***