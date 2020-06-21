The 1619 Project creator appears to have briefly nuked her entire account after a weekend of controversial comments

New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the paper’s 1619 project, appears to have briefly “nuked her account” after a weekend of controversial comments:

So Ms. 1619 has apparently nuked her account. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 21, 2020

It’s back now, but earlier today it was gone:

Looks like she deactivated her account. pic.twitter.com/gT7nqt1Wg6 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 21, 2020

We told you about this one on Saturday where she said it would “be an honor” if the George Floyd riots were renamed the “1619 riots”:

Remember she’s going to be in public school textbooks pic.twitter.com/fgKmXA8r0q — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 20, 2020

But then she got called out for this now-deleted tweet where she criticized Native Americans on the Trail of Tears for owning slaves:

Gonna be quite a day on https://t.co/uPMgDVQivb I see https://t.co/HmGi26i5Pp — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 21, 2020

Screenshots, how do they work?

"@Roseamund Did you know Native people brought the enslaved black people they owned on the Trail of Tears?" -nhannahjones pic.twitter.com/XvLziTi5C3 — For the blocked and For the record (@FTBandFTR) June 21, 2020

But wait, there’s more! She then endorsed new conspiracy theory that says that kids shooting fireworks at each other in Brooklyn “is part of a coordinated attack on Black and Brown communities by government forces”:

This is incredibly irresponsible on every level. pic.twitter.com/hFSmxe8HtA — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 21, 2020

Some highlights from the thread she linked to above:

My neighbors and I believe that this is part of a coordinated attack on Black and Brown communities by government forces; an attack meant to disorient and destabilize the #BlackLivesMatter movement. — Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) (@SonofBaldwin) June 20, 2020

The goal, we think, is multifaceted: — Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) (@SonofBaldwin) June 20, 2020

1. Sleep deprivation as a means to create confusion and stoke tensions between Black and Brown peoples. — Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) (@SonofBaldwin) June 20, 2020

2. Desensitization as a means to get us so used to the sounds of firecrackers and other fireworks that when they start using their real artillery on us we won't know the difference. It's meant to sound like a war zone because a war zone is what it's about to become. — Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) (@SonofBaldwin) June 20, 2020

We think this is psychological warfare, the first wave before whatever the next stage of the attack is. — Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) (@SonofBaldwin) June 20, 2020

We think this because there is NO WAY IN THE WORLD that young Black and Brown people would otherwise have access to these PROFESSIONAL fireworks. These are Macy's July 4th/New Year's-level displays and sonic booms reserved generally for the wealthiest people and institutions. — Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) (@SonofBaldwin) June 20, 2020

We think the government is providing these to neighborhood young people. These young people are unaware of how they're being used against their own communities and think they're simply being allowed to have the kind of fun that is generally considered illegal. — Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) (@SonofBaldwin) June 20, 2020

FWIW, people in Brooklyn think this theory is full of s*it:

3/ FWIW, from an acquaintance in BK pic.twitter.com/xKAMtrZIba — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 21, 2020

Well, she did win on Pulitizer for a conspiracy theory. How about another?

That NHJ is a conspiracy theorist should not be much of a surprise, given that she won a Pulitzer Prize for a conspiracy theory. https://t.co/cQfk3qCJCz — PEG (@pegobry) June 21, 2020

***