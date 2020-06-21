The 1619 Project creator appears to have briefly nuked her entire account after a weekend of controversial comments

Posted at 8:13 pm on June 21, 2020 by Greg Pollowitz

New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the paper’s 1619 project, appears to have briefly “nuked her account” after a weekend of controversial comments:

It’s back now, but earlier today it was gone:

We told you about this one on Saturday where she said it would “be an honor” if the George Floyd riots were renamed the “1619 riots”:

But then she got called out for this now-deleted tweet where she criticized Native Americans on the Trail of Tears for owning slaves:

Screenshots, how do they work?

But wait, there’s more! She then endorsed new conspiracy theory that says that kids shooting fireworks at each other in Brooklyn “is part of a coordinated attack on Black and Brown communities by government forces”:

Some highlights from the thread she linked to above:

FWIW, people in Brooklyn think this theory is full of s*it:

Well, she did win on Pulitizer for a conspiracy theory. How about another?

