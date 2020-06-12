The suspects in the firebombing of that NYPD van we told you about, including two lawyers, are now facing *federal* charges:

The indictment is here:

An excerpt:

Two indictments were returned yesterday in federal court in Central Islip, New York, charging Samantha Shader, and co-defendants Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman in connection with their alleged attempts to use improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as “Molotov Cocktails,” to damage and destroy New York City Police Department vehicles during protests this past month.

The seven-count indictments each charge the defendants with the use of explosives, arson, use of explosives to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, use of a destructive device, civil disorder, and making or possessing a destructive device.

And, according to the indictment, they face up to life behind bars:

If convicted on all counts, the defendants face sentences of up to life imprisonment.

Needless to say, the attorney for one of the suspects is not happy with the new charges:

Trending

And as we told you, this was a good “test case” for these domestic terrorism charges:

So, not only did they miss the day in law school where they taught not to commit crimes on surveillance cameras but also the day that covered how this might be a federal crime as well? Morons.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: NYPD