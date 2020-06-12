The suspects in the firebombing of that NYPD van we told you about, including two lawyers, are now facing *federal* charges:

EDNY announced the indictment of two lawyers charged with throwing a molotov cocktail into a vacant NYPD vehicle during recent protests over the death of George Floyd. The indictment significantly increases the stakes vs the complaint that was previously filed. — Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) June 12, 2020

The indictment is here:

Two Brooklyn Residents and a Greene County Resident Indicted in Connection with Molotov Cocktail Attacks on NYPD Vehicles https://t.co/2pOTjbF865 (Announced with @NewYorkFBI and @nypdnews) — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) June 12, 2020

An excerpt:

Two indictments were returned yesterday in federal court in Central Islip, New York, charging Samantha Shader, and co-defendants Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman in connection with their alleged attempts to use improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as “Molotov Cocktails,” to damage and destroy New York City Police Department vehicles during protests this past month. The seven-count indictments each charge the defendants with the use of explosives, arson, use of explosives to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, use of a destructive device, civil disorder, and making or possessing a destructive device.

And, according to the indictment, they face up to life behind bars:

If convicted on all counts, the defendants face sentences of up to life imprisonment.

Needless to say, the attorney for one of the suspects is not happy with the new charges:

Lawyer for one defendant, Urooj Rahman, said anyone who thinks the charges are warranted “has lost all sense of balance and proportion,” pic.twitter.com/kNnOLUiYYK — Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) June 12, 2020

And as we told you, this was a good “test case” for these domestic terrorism charges:

The distribution allegation reflects premeditation and planning to unleash multiple fire bombings. The FBI is likely looking at the van ownership and anyone who rendered material support. The case is framed perfectly as a test case for new policy such crimes as domestic terrorism — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 1, 2020

So, not only did they miss the day in law school where they taught not to commit crimes on surveillance cameras but also the day that covered how this might be a federal crime as well? Morons.

