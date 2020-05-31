LOL! The guy on the left went to Princeton as an undergrad and he didn’t consider for a second that he might appear on one of the thousands of surveillance cameras throughout the city?

“Two Brooklyn lawyers, including an Ivy League graduate corporate attorney, are facing federal charges for tossing a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle.” https://t.co/OyyuetAz4J pic.twitter.com/06IrMYUYuV — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 31, 2020

He was the driver, she actually threw the Molotov cocktail:

"Mattis graduated from NYU School of Law in 2016 and received his bachelor’s degree from Princeton, is accused of driving a van while a passenger, who is an attorney in New York state, threw a Molotov cocktail toward an unoccupied NYPD vehicle" https://t.co/zxRgEK0Iw2 — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) May 31, 2020

Cops allegedly found other incendiary devices in the vehicle: