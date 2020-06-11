A few minutes ago we told you how Stacey Abrams revealed to Stephen Colbert that “she has not received any calls about being vetted” as Joe Biden’s running mate:
On @colbertlateshow, @StaceyAbrams says she has not received any calls about being vetted as @JoeBiden's running mate. “I have said many times that if called I will answer, but I've not received any calls." (h/t @AnnieGrayerCNN)
— Sarah Mucha CNN (@sarahmucha) June 11, 2020
But White House correspondent April Ryan appeared to call Abrams’ statement into question in this quickly deleted tweet:
“Sources in & around @JoeBiden camp content @staceyabrams & other women had the virtual meeting w/Biden campaign Cochairs. The vetting process is underway for the number 2 on the Biden ticket”:
Ryan has yet to tweet out why she deleted the tweet, but we see three possibilities:
- Stacey Abrams lied to Stephen Colbert
- Her sources lied to her about this “virtual meeting”
- Ryan got it wrong
So, which is it?
