A few minutes ago we told you how Stacey Abrams revealed to Stephen Colbert that “she has not received any calls about being vetted” as Joe Biden’s running mate:

But White House correspondent April Ryan appeared to call Abrams’ statement into question in this quickly deleted tweet:

“Sources in & around @JoeBiden camp content @staceyabrams & other women had the virtual meeting w/Biden campaign Cochairs. The vetting process is underway for the number 2 on the Biden ticket”:

Ryan has yet to tweet out why she deleted the tweet, but we see three possibilities:

  1. Stacey Abrams lied to Stephen Colbert
  2. Her sources lied to her about this “virtual meeting”
  3. Ryan got it wrong

So, which is it?

