HAHA!

Georgia Gov.-in-exile Stacey Abrams admitted to Stephen Colbert last night that she’s received no call “about being vetted” as Joe Biden’s potential running mate:

Well, she had her chance last year:

Trending

And she crapped all over Joe Biden when he needed her:

Ms. “you don’t run for second place” is going to get her wish:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenStacey Abrams