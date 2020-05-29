UPDATE 9:51 a.m.

Twitter is now hiding the White House tweet:

ORIGINAL POST.

As we told you earlier, Twitter slapped a warning on one of President Trump’s tweets this morning where he said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”:

But a few moments ago, the official account of The White House quoted the hidden tweet of the president’s personal account:

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” https://t.co/GDwAydcAOw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

So, he’s daring Twitter to take action?

Trump here is seemingly daring Twitter to take action against an official government account. But remember, in the eyes of the law there is no difference — Trump’s personal account *is* a government account https://t.co/ONMa8aa7ZC — Brian Fung (@b_fung) May 29, 2020

So far, there’s no warning label:

No warning label on this tweet — identical to what Trump posted on his own account. https://t.co/Pn6Ka8UFtm — Mark Scott (@markscott82) May 29, 2020

Over to you, Twitter, which has banned account for repeated violations of its TOS:

"If someone repeatedly violates our Rules then our enforcement actions become stronger"https://t.co/CVLHdPloxr https://t.co/Cb9GQTviK2 — @alexhern (@alexhern) May 29, 2020

We wish we could be in the room where Twitter suits are trying to figure out if the president found a loophole in *their* rules:

Well, Twitter DID say it could be RT'd with comment. $TWTR https://t.co/DM1esOA26j — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) May 29, 2020

