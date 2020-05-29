UPDATE 9:51 a.m.

Twitter is now hiding the White House tweet:

ORIGINAL POST.

As we told you earlier, Twitter slapped a warning on one of President Trump’s tweets this morning where he said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”:

But a few moments ago, the official account of The White House quoted the hidden tweet of the president’s personal account:

So, he’s daring Twitter to take action?

So far, there’s no warning label:

Over to you, Twitter, which has banned account for repeated violations of its TOS:

We wish we could be in the room where Twitter suits are trying to figure out if the president found a loophole in *their* rules:

***

