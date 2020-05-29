Twitter determined President Trump’s tweet saying ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ violates the company’s terms of service and has added an extra step to view it on the platform:

The offending statement appears to be, “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” (and for some reason, the tweet shows up fine when we embed it in a post, but it does not show up on Twitter):

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts” is from the 1967 Liberty City riots in Miami:

1/ This line in Trump’s tweet: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”… is a quote from Miami Police Chief Walter Headley In Dec 1967, months before riots at GOP Convention in Miami, Headley used that quote to announce “get tough” policy for policing black neighborhoods — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 29, 2020

2/ Headley promised to use shotguns, dogs, & “stop and frisk” tactics. “We don’t mind being accused of police brutality,” the New York Times reported him saying at the time. “They haven’t seen anything yet” Headley said. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 29, 2020

4/ That incident, Headley’s policing & the treatment of Black residents by white shopkeepers and absentee landlords led to a 3-day riot in Miami in summer of 1968. By the conflict’s end, 3 people died at the hands of police, 18 were wounded, and 222 arrests were made. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 29, 2020

5/ After 1968 Miami riots, The National Commission on the Causes and Prevention of Violence cited as a *prime factor for the discontent* the Dec. 1967 news conference by Headley, where he said, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” & announced brutal policing tactics — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) May 29, 2020

So, about that Executive Order:

Try to act surprised when the regulation comes https://t.co/npKv6tGdLX — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 29, 2020

President Trump’s reaction:

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

And it’s not even 8 a.m. yet. . .

