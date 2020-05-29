Twitter determined President Trump’s tweet saying ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ violates the company’s terms of service and has added an extra step to view it on the platform:

The offending statement appears to be, “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” (and for some reason, the tweet shows up fine when we embed it in a post, but it does not show up on Twitter):

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts” is from the 1967 Liberty City riots in Miami:

So, about that Executive Order:

President Trump’s reaction:

And it’s not even 8 a.m. yet. . .

