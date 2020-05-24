In a new interview out in The Sunday Times, Rep. Ilhan Omar said she believes Tara Reade and that “justice can be delayed, but should never be denied”:

"I do believe Tara Reade," Ilhan Omar told me. “Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied.”https://t.co/m8R4jYUhFO — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) May 24, 2020

And if it was up to her, Joe Biden would not be the nominee:

Ilhan Omar tells @joshglancy “I do believe [Tara] Reade. Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied.” She adds that if it was up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the candidate. https://t.co/xCax3m5QYK — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2020

And, of course, she played the victim:

"I am harassed more than anyone else since Reconstruction, since the Civil War, when we first allowed African-Americans to join Congress” My @TheSTMagazine profile of Ilhan Omarhttps://t.co/m8R4jYUhFO — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) May 24, 2020

And President Trump is “probably one of the most racist people in our country”:

Does she view Donald Trump as a fully fledged racist? “I think he’s probably one of the most racist people in our country,” @IlhanMN says. “There’s no sugar-coating it, no ifs or buts, he is racist, he’s xenophobic, he’s a deranged, really sad man.” https://t.co/AATdvJPIjH — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) May 24, 2020

So, is she going to vote for the racist or the person she believes sexually assaulted his staffer?

***