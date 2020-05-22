Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who is advising Joe Biden on how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, penned an op-ed for The Atlantic where he said camps should be allowed to open this summer:

"Completely protecting children from harm is impossible, but the available evidence suggests that, for most children in the United States, the risk of COVID-19 at summer camp is very modest," @ZekeEmanuel, @amayahdiana, and @Aaron_Glickman write. https://t.co/IVC25KXOgx — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) May 22, 2020

As we told you, this is the same Zeke Emanuel who claimed there would be 100 million COVID-19 infections by the end of April:

On March 27, Ezekiel Emanuel said if the number of cases "is doubling every 3 to 4 days, that means that we'll have 100 million people who have COVID-19 in about 4 weeks." He was off by 99,111,291. Are there any consequences for being this wrong?https://t.co/SR3nBPW3VB — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 24, 2020

Wow. Could this be the end of corona panic-porn?

Even Ezekiel Emanuel, one of the leading purveyors of panic porn, says its time to reopen summer camps, and acknowledges what all people who are capable of looking at data know: The risks to kids from covid are ~0; the risks to kids from lockdowns are ♾. https://t.co/uDmBq8GskB — Zac Bissonnette (@ZacBissonnette) May 22, 2020

You know, MAYBE THE SCHOOLS SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN CLOSED IN THE FIRST PLACE:

Oh, and we recall just last week how blue-checks piled on Bethan Mandel and called her a “Grandma killer” for saying to start opening things up for kids:

"[Kids] have been rushed indoors and told to learn from screens. Now they face a summer in isolation—stuck at home with long stretches of unstructured time, away from their peers. That is unhealthy." @ZekeEmanuel @Aaron_Glickman @amayahdiana: https://t.co/j4J1OZAOZE — Dante Ramos (@danteramos) May 22, 2020

And now the Biden campaign is saying the same thing. (Good!)

