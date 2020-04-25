RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan called Joe Biden adviser and Obamacare architect Ezekiel Emanuel for his *slightly* off projection that by March 27 the U.S. would have 100 million people infected by COVID-19.

“He was off by 99,111,291”:

His brother, of course, is former Congressman and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel:

“Are there any consequences?” You mean, other than the Great Depression 2?

But rather than conseuqences, he gets sweet, sweet cable news hits:

For example, he’s telling Morning Joe voters what needs to happen before we can open the country as if 99,000,000 fewer cases isn’t good enough:

We can’t have sports either:

Sure, KEEP going back to him:

And now he’s advising Joe Biden? Fantastic.

***

Tags: coronavirusezekiel emanuel