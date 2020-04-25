RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan called Joe Biden adviser and Obamacare architect Ezekiel Emanuel for his *slightly* off projection that by March 27 the U.S. would have 100 million people infected by COVID-19.

“He was off by 99,111,291”:

On March 27, Ezekiel Emanuel said if the number of cases "is doubling every 3 to 4 days, that means that we'll have 100 million people who have COVID-19 in about 4 weeks." He was off by 99,111,291. Are there any consequences for being this wrong?https://t.co/SR3nBPW3VB — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 24, 2020

His brother, of course, is former Congressman and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel:

Not if you're one of the Emanuels. See also, Ari, Rahm. — Michael Walsh (@dkahanerules) April 24, 2020

“Are there any consequences?” You mean, other than the Great Depression 2?

But rather than conseuqences, he gets sweet, sweet cable news hits:

On March 12, Andy Slavitt said that experts had assured him that a million people were going die since we had failed to contain it. He's still a go-to expert on cable TV https://t.co/k0a46RfmGQ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 24, 2020

For example, he’s telling Morning Joe voters what needs to happen before we can open the country as if 99,000,000 fewer cases isn’t good enough:

Without More Tests, America Can’t Reopen

And to make matters worse, we’re testing the wrong people. https://t.co/QTgkSmIj3Y –Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) April 23, 2020

We can’t have sports either:

From September 2020 through February 2021, we will not be able to safely fill stadiums with tens of thousands of people each week, Ezekiel Emanuel and Aaron Glickman write. But we can still have a football season. Here's how: https://t.co/cQEXCUxP9a — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) April 24, 2020

Sure, KEEP going back to him:

Dr. Zeke Emanuel sets the record straight on Donald Trump’s dangerous comments in Thursday’s coronavirus briefing. https://t.co/5LdujXLXEb pic.twitter.com/IgMtjiufwD — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) April 25, 2020

And now he’s advising Joe Biden? Fantastic.

***