Politico’s Marc Caputo, who we told you about last week after he blasted how the media was treating NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo like a hero and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a villain when the opposite was likely true, discovered Twitter’s new “safety” feature after he received this automated message asking if he wanted to “revise” a tweet in a discussion over President Trump’s weight:

At issue was this back-and-forth that started with Nancy Pelosi calling the president “morbidly obese” last night and ended with Twitter questioning if this was an appropriate question or not: “But ‘fat’ is a synonym for ‘morbidly obese,’ right?”:

Yes, it’s real:

National Review’s Kyle Smith has since renamed this the “Karen function” and that’s so perfect:

Maybe Joe Biden could use a “Karen function” of his own?

And this nonsense was entirely predictable:

