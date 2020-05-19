Politico’s Marc Caputo, who we told you about last week after he blasted how the media was treating NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo like a hero and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a villain when the opposite was likely true, discovered Twitter’s new “safety” feature after he received this automated message asking if he wanted to “revise” a tweet in a discussion over President Trump’s weight:

At issue was this back-and-forth that started with Nancy Pelosi calling the president “morbidly obese” last night and ended with Twitter questioning if this was an appropriate question or not: “But ‘fat’ is a synonym for ‘morbidly obese,’ right?”: