Daily Beast Washington bureau chief and CNN political analyst Jackie Kucinich is very disappointed in Politico’s man in Florida, Marc Caputo. See, Caputo did something horrible: He criticized the national media for licking New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s boots while hating on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — despite the fact that Florida’s weathering the COVID19 crisis relatively well compared to the hot zone that is New York.

So, given how much everyone is suffering everywhere – grieving loved ones, job losses and even the simple things like hugging your friends – I fail to see how this snarky nonsense from @MarcACaputo – who I think is an awesome reporter – is helpful. pic.twitter.com/ZB4LPb2uMn — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) May 15, 2020

The reporters in NY who you are shading have lost people too, and are working their tails off, .@MarcACaputo. — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) May 15, 2020

We’ve read Caputo’s remarks several times, and we didn’t pick up on Caputo dismissing anyone’s loss of loved ones. What we do see is a member of the media who’s not special enough to be based in New York calling out the MSM for their blatant anti-GOP bias. Cuomo has been a disaster for New York, but you’d never know that if your only yardstick is the MSM’s largely fawning coverage of him.

What’s not helpful is you insulting an article but not providing any argument/data to show Marc is wrong. — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) May 15, 2020

Exactly. Kucinich’s beef with Caputo is really rooted in his holding a mirror up to one of the MSM’s worst tendencies.

"Snarky nonsense" that NY-based media have glorified Cuomo? Do you own a TV? Do you get Internet? Did you miss the hardball interviews with his little brother on CNN? — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 15, 2020

I'm sorry, but it doesn't strike me as snarky nonsense. It strikes me as totally true and accurate and important. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 15, 2020

I don’t know Marc Caputo, but he is 100% spot on.

And it’s pretty clear than the media is absolutely UPSET that Florida is doing relatively great, considering its major inherent risks, even higher than NY (large senior pop, major intl traveling from Europe, amusement parks,etc). — Sarre Baldassarri (@sarregoeswest) May 15, 2020

So as a DC based guy who is temporarily in NW FL, I read what @MarcACaputo wrote and think about what I see here and I think it’s not snarky and not really untrue. This is a different pandemic for Dc>Boston corridor vs other regions. FL is bearing out well competitively. — Bruce Haynes (@BruceHaynesDC) May 15, 2020

Charles C.W. Cooke pretty much nailed the root of Kucinich’s outrage:

“Everything is far too sad and upsetting for Floridians to be criticizing the New Yorkers who have mindlessly criticized Florida.” This is your position. It’s ridiculous. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 15, 2020

I’m sure she scolded the NYT writers who sneered at “in a word… the South” for driving more than two miles from their homes to buy food, etc which was supposed to make things eventually worse than New York. Right? — RBe (@RBPundit) May 15, 2020

No, it’s one of those tragedies that isn’t tragic enough to make it inappropriate for New Yorkers to write sneering and untrue things about Floridians, but is far too tragic for Floridians to point out that they’re wrong. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 15, 2020

Thanks for the clarification. It’s so hard to keep up with the sophisticated logic of sophisticated northerners. I grew up in NYC but moving to Virginia, the “south,” exposed me to the southern air which dulls the senses. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 15, 2020

Heh. But that’s pretty much the attitude of much of the MSM toward southern states, many of which just so happen to be red ones.

The truth hurts, Jackie. Sorry if you can’t handle it.

Point on the doll to where the facts hurt you — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2020

Because maybe reporters could reflect upon their inaccurate coverage and try being objective for once? — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) May 15, 2020