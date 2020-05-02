MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace accused the GOP of “running a smear campaign against Joe Biden” over the Tara Reade allegations:

Watch for yourself:

One, what a hypocrite:

And two, this story was started by angry Bernie supporters which was followed up by The Intercept, “a left-leaning media outlet”:

All the players are Dems, too:

Now, compare that to Brett Kavanaugh:

So don’t blame this one on our side:

