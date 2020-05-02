MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace accused the GOP of “running a smear campaign against Joe Biden” over the Tara Reade allegations:

"The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden." –MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 1, 2020

Watch for yourself:

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: "The right isn't running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/G0QUf9iryN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2020

One, what a hypocrite:

And a hypocrite. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 1, 2020

And two, this story was started by angry Bernie supporters which was followed up by The Intercept, “a left-leaning media outlet”:

This story started on a leftist podcast and has been broken open by a left-leaning media outlet. https://t.co/Y3bKIas9Hw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2020

All the players are Dems, too:

And the accuser is a Democrat, backed by up Democrats she told https://t.co/6VTYTifI4e — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 1, 2020

Now, compare that to Brett Kavanaugh:

Contrast that with Ford/Kavanaugh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 1, 2020

So don’t blame this one on our side:

It's not impossible that Tara Reade has been lying to her friend and family about the alleged assault for 27 years. But Biden defenders should make that argument instead of acting like this is a vast right-wing conspiracy https://t.co/qEikrnNPp1 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 2, 2020

***