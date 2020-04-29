Stacey Abrams was interviewed by CNN’s Don Lemon last night as she continued to campaign for a spot on the Dem ticket and flat out said she doesn’t believe Tara Reade’s claim that she was sexually assaulted by the then Sen. Joe Biden:

What she’s doing is pretending the matter has already been fully investigated, while it has not. From CNN:

“I believe that women deserve to be heard and I believe they need to be listened to, but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources,” Abrams, who has made a public and direct pitch to be Biden’s running mate, told CNN’s Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight.”

As we told you yesterday, Abrams is totally discounting the Business Insider reporting that corroborates Reade’s story and instead focusing on an earlier New York Times article on the matter:

And the BI reporter, Rich McHugh, is no slouch:

It’s also pretty clear that Abrams is just parroting back talking points she received from the Biden campaign:

These talking points, obtained by BuzzFeed, are a FLAT OUT LIE:

In short, do better Don Lemon. That interview was a JOKE:

