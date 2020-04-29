A few moments ago we told you how Stacey Abrams got busted using totally bogus talking points provided by the Biden campaign alleging that the New York Times had investigated the allegations by Tara Reade and found nothing:

Here's Buzzfeed catching @JoeBiden's campaign falsely telling surrogates that @nytimes did a "thorough review" of Tara Reade's allegations & found that "the incident did not happen." And then here's @staceyabrams repeating those FALSE talking points verbatim on @CNN last night. pic.twitter.com/fNA5mPMhTx — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) April 29, 2020

Well, the New York Times just nuked those talking points, and we do mean nuked. From a NYT spox:

A New York Times spokesperson says Biden campaign talking points “inaccurately” suggest that the Times investigation found that Tara Reade’s allegation “did not happen.” Response to this scoop from @rubycramer @RosieGray https://t.co/ZUD6f2WSEE pic.twitter.com/LNaHvH0ZxF — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) April 29, 2020

Joe, you’ve got a problem:

But notice how the NYT itself isn’t piling on:

Where is the snarky tweet from the New York Times communications account tho? https://t.co/5VZaaxRu7Q — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 29, 2020

But, we’ll take it . . . for now:

What happens when you try to oversell how much cover your friends in the media is willing to give you. https://t.co/TgL5vFfxfN — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 29, 2020

***

