The Intercept is out with a potential bombshell in the Tara Reade-Joe Biden story and is reporting that Reade’s mother allegedly called into “Larry King Live” in 1993 and alluded to her daughter’s sexual assault claim against Joe Biden:

Transcript:

Watch for yourself:

This is damaning, but there was already more evidence against Biden than there was against Brett Kavanaugh, and you see how he was treated:

While we agree that these SHOULD be the rules. . .

. . .these ARE NOT the rules:

100% this:

