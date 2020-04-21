Something is not making sense with Chris Cuomo and his wife’s reported recovery from coronavirus which we told you about this morning.

It was just last week that Cuomo told viewers his wife had also tested positive for coronavirus:

The wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus, two weeks after he announced he was infected. https://t.co/5qIQB60Qcg — CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2020

But in the video we told you about this morning, Cuomo said both he and his wife have now been “cleared by the CDC.” It’s been less than a week since her diagnosis and her being cleared by the CDC, whatever the f*** that means:

Here's the very moment @ChrisCuomo emerged from his basement, where he's been riding out coronavirus for the last several weeks. pic.twitter.com/tugkXCGZD7 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 21, 2020

Now, here’s where CNN’s media reporter comes in. . .

Brian Stelter acknowledged the video in his newsletter but did not tell readers that it’s a lie and Cuomo broke quarantine, with his wife and family, on Easter (which means his wife was also infected at that time, too):

Is this a joke? Yes, this is from Stelter's newsletter. Chris Cuomo was in East Hampton 8 days ago. This is bananas. pic.twitter.com/91zbpG7fzz — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 21, 2020

So let’s look at the timeline. Easter was on April 12. On April 15, Cuomo announces his wife has it, which means she was also out and about while infected. But on April 20, Cuomo and CNN post this video that says both are healthy and “cleared by the CDC”? WTF is going on?

“How is this not a colossal Milli Vanilli like scandal for CNN?”

Brian Stelter said in his newsletter that Cuomo’s wife contracted COVID-19. Cuomo in his Jesus video says she doesn’t have it. Cuomo was also witnessed on record at another property 60 miles from his basement. How is this not a colossal Milli Vanilli like scandal for CNN? https://t.co/8kF725WLEK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2020

How does Cuomo go from this to everyone’s fine in less than a week?

I’m doing “better than I deserve” but “this was tough for Cristina to get it,” says @chriscuomo, sharing an update on his family after both he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus #CNNTownHall https://t.co/cHHHqOOPRn pic.twitter.com/zmPARSekuz — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 17, 2020

It just doesn’t make any sense. And since Brian Stelter is the media reporter and all, he’s the one who should be holding CNN accountableL

It would be a scandal if CNN was actually a real news organization. It’s not. https://t.co/ZavxcRcShw — RBe (@RBPundit) April 21, 2020

But we won’t hold our breath:

Because today is just another day that ends in "y" over at XiNN https://t.co/nbwJTO2pis — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 21, 2020

