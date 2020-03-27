The #BeliveAllWomen crowd is in for a rough few days as there’s a #MeToo allegation against Joe Biden that’s way more credible than Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation against Brett Kavanaugh.

Libs, meet Tara Reade:

If you thought Christine Blasey Ford's Kavanaugh accusation was disqualifying, I will have a hard time understanding your silence regarding Tara Reade's more troubling and more recent charge against Joe Biden.https://t.co/fzDnXLRF3h — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 26, 2020

According to Reade, Biden “sexually assaulted her while she was a staffer in his Senate office”:

Ford says Kavanaugh threw himself on top of her while they were teenagers at a house party. Reade says Biden sexually assaulted her while she was a staffer in his Senate office. The mainstream media blackout of the latter is baffling. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 26, 2020

And where’s the media?

The Washington Post reported Ford's accusation before she even came forward and allowed herself to be named. Tara Reade has come forward. She has named herself. No Post article, though. Odd. https://t.co/fzDnXLRF3h — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 26, 2020

Yes, you can say all these things but which rules are we using again?

You can say the timing is suspicious. You can say she waited too long. You can say her public story changed. You can say she has political reasons. (You'd be right on all counts!) None of these things matter to liberals last time around. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 26, 2020

Nope. NADA!

Will any mainstream journalist ask Joe Biden about Tara Reade's very credible sexual assault claims against him? — Nando (@nandorvila) March 25, 2020

I get that plenty of liberals prefer Biden to Bernie, but the silence about Tara Reade’s rape accusation against Biden is still pretty mind-boggling. Has any mainstream liberal so much as commented on it? — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) March 26, 2020

We eagerly await Alyssa Milano’s reaction:

So @Alyssa_Milano — Do you believe Tara Reade who accuses @JoeBiden of penetrating her against her will? She worked for Joe in his Senate office. Will you still endorse and campaign for Joe? https://t.co/TUjNOIVUPE — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 26, 2020

The Intercept did report on it, however:

Tara Reade learned that Time’s Up could provide her no assistance because Biden was a candidate for federal office, and assisting a case against him, Time’s Up said, could jeopardize the organization’s nonprofit status. https://t.co/hkiHkekF7m — The Intercept (@theintercept) March 25, 2020

Joe, this one’s not going away. THREAD ==>

This is a story that @ReadeAlexandra has been trying to tell since it happened in 1993. It's a story about sexual assault, retaliation and silencing. #meToo https://t.co/yHz3iFi9a5 — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

Tara had already come forward about part of her story. After Lucy Flores accused Biden of touching her inappropriately, Reade was one of the 7 other women to share their own stories about Biden. Reade told reporters about the way he would put his hands on her shoulders… — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

run his fingers up and down her neck. She considered talking about the rest of her story. But she didn't because her claims of sexual harassment got her doxxed and smeared as a Russian agent. That was April 2019. Then in January 2020, Reade tried to come forward again… — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

this time to @TIMESUPNOW @TIMESUPLDF. As @ryangrim reported on at @theintercept, the organization said they couldn't help her because Biden was a candidate for federal office & supporting a case against him could jeopardize their nonprofit status. Grim… https://t.co/ps2JZMsizb — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

also pointed out that "The public relations firm that works on behalf of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund is SKDKnickerbocker, whose managing director, Anita Dunn, is the top adviser to Biden’s presidential campaign." Not surprisingly, there were no witnesses to the alleged… — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

sexual assault. But Tara's brother and her good friend, each of whom I've spoken with, recall being told about the assault by Tara at the time. This is a story that should have been looked into. Tara reached out to countless people to try to get her story out. Nobody would… — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

Not even the one organization that was made to support women like her. — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

