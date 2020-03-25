So, you know the joke Hillary Clinton tweeted yesterday and lib blue-checks were all like, “SLAY QUEEN!” over? ICYMI, here it is again:

Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

Well, some people noticed that they’d heard the same joke from Bill Maher:

Yeah remember seeing this joke on the Bill Maher show a couple weeks ago https://t.co/zfZAsum73k — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 25, 2020

And here is the original. BUSTED:

Trump said he had a hunch that the virus wasn't as bad as the World Health Organization says. So on the one side, you have the World Health Organization. On the other side, you have a guy who stared at an eclipse. #TrumpHunch #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/LYhJLN3NxU — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 7, 2020

She’s awful AND a joke thief.

***

