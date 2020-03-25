So, you know the joke Hillary Clinton tweeted yesterday and lib blue-checks were all like, “SLAY QUEEN!” over? ICYMI, here it is again:
Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020
Well, some people noticed that they’d heard the same joke from Bill Maher:
Yeah remember seeing this joke on the Bill Maher show a couple weeks ago https://t.co/zfZAsum73k
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 25, 2020
And here is the original. BUSTED:
Trump said he had a hunch that the virus wasn't as bad as the World Health Organization says. So on the one side, you have the World Health Organization. On the other side, you have a guy who stared at an eclipse. #TrumpHunch #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/LYhJLN3NxU
— Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 7, 2020
She’s awful AND a joke thief.
***
Related:
Hillary Clinton’s taking rake after rake to the face after throwing shade at Donald Trump over COVID19 advice https://t.co/ARCrZVKgX3
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 24, 2020