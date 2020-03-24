As we told you last night, an Arizona man is dead and his wife hospitalized after the pair decided it would be a good idea to eat “a fish tank additive” that contained the anti-malaria drug chloroquine phosphate in it:

An Arizona man died and his wife was hospitalized after officials said they ingested a fish tank additive that contained the same active ingredient as an anti-malaria drug, which President Trump has referred to as a coronavirus “game changer" https://t.co/WPZ8fazDYG — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 24, 2020

The woman even admitted to finding it on her shelf in the pantry:

The woman told NBC News on Monday that she had heard Mr. Trump make repeated mentions of chloroquine during recent White House briefings on the coronavirus and that she used chloroquine phosphate to treat her koi fish. “I saw it sitting on the back shelf and thought, ‘Hey, isn’t that the stuff they’re talking about on TV,’ ” said the woman, who was not named by NBC.

But on CNN this morning, John Berman omitted the tiny fact that the man died after ingesting a product to clean her aquarium and not the actual drug:

so @JohnBerman just talked about the guy who died in Arizona, but didn't mention it was because he ingested aquarium cleaner and not the malaria drug. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 24, 2020

Here’s the clip: “And in Arizona, one man has died after an apparent attempt to self-medicate with that drug”:

This is not accurate @JohnBerman. It was aquarium cleaner pic.twitter.com/IBXjxcILVm — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 24, 2020

It’s kind of a big difference, CNN:

Hey @CNN And they are calling for the daily briefings not to be broadcast becuase he lies. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BWJWCNzCZ9 — Doug Jones (@DoUgJoNeZ1) March 24, 2020

And this omission appears to be on purpose. See the tweet below where CNN quotes Banner Health?

Well, here’s the actual statement released by Banner Health and it mentions the product was used to clean the fish tank:

A man has died and his wife is under critical care after the couple, both in their 60s, ingested chloroquine phosphate, an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks. Within thirty minutes of ingestion, the couple experienced immediate effects requiring admittance to a nearby Banner Health hospital.

We’re in the middle of a global pandemic and our media is failing us:

An Arizona man is dead and his wife is under critical care after the two took chloroquine phosphate in an apparent attempt to self-medicate for the novel coronavirus, according to hospital system Banner Health.https://t.co/yZOgVumFeu pic.twitter.com/UGRxBRTYH6 — New Day (@NewDay) March 24, 2020

***