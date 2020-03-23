Yes, there are people out there on Twitter wondering if Donald Trump is going to be tried at The Hague after the Trump administration is defeated in November and the coronavirus has passed. After all, a drug that Trump talked up as a possible cure for COVID-19 — and that is scheduled to be rolled out in trials in New York tomorrow — killed a man and left his wife in the ICU. That blood is on Trump’s hands.

🚨BREAKING: A man DIED & his wife is in ICU after they ingested #chloroquine, one of the anti-malarials that @realDonaldTrump touted. Chloroquine/#hydroxychloroquine have NOT been proven effective against #coronavirus & can cause FATAL heart arrhythmias.https://t.co/kagJQpkzNz — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 23, 2020

That tweet is causing an uproar among the Resistance, but we’ve already been informed that taking 2 grams of the medication could cause an overdose; it’s prescribed typically in tablets of 200 mg.

Also, if you click through to the hospital’s website and read the rest of the story, the couple wasn’t even self-prescribing chloroquine tablets; they were ingesting an ingredient in aquarium cleaner:

A man has died and his wife is under critical care after the couple, both in their 60s, ingested chloroquine phosphate, an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks. Within thirty minutes of ingestion, the couple experienced immediate effects requiring admittance to a nearby Banner Health hospital. Most patients who become infected with COVID-19 will only require symptomatic care and self-isolation to prevent the risk of infecting others. Check first with a primary care physician. The routine use of specific treatments, including medications described as ‘anti-COVID-19’, is not recommended for non-hospitalized patients, including the anti-malarial drug chloroquine. “We are strongly urging the medical community to not prescribe this medication to any non-hospitalized patients,” said Dr. Brooks.

In other words, see a doctor.

Look, I can't stand trump, but I'm pretty sure he didn't recommend everybody go out and ingest fish tank cleaner. Try to stay rational. — Voluntari Elle (@jess_bbg) March 23, 2020

It was fish tank cleaner. — Joel Goldenberg (@JoelGoldenberg1) March 23, 2020

Further proof that Trump haters will go to any length to smear him – in this case conflating aquarium cleaner with prescription meds. — Close, But No Cigar (@noCigar) March 23, 2020

They ingested fish tank cleaner. — br0therj0e (@br0therj0e) March 23, 2020

The couple in question took a fish tank cleaner and not the drug being discussed:https://t.co/DI9NIyGOW7 — Joe Rothbard (@iRothbard) March 23, 2020

Well, yeah, fish tank cleaner will do that. — Voluntari Elle (@jess_bbg) March 23, 2020

"ingested chloroquine phosphate, an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks" — Jake 🇺🇲🔭 (@Jake_McQ) March 23, 2020

It wasn't prescribed to them by a doctor, and they didn't take a prescribed dosage. It wasn't Chloroquine or Hydroxychloroquine. The guy and his wife ingested Chloroquine Phosphate, which is for use in an aquarium with fish who have an infection. — VK2-Media Is CCP Propaganda (@2222vj) March 23, 2020

yeah, but if you search for CQ, you get the medication. If you search for CQP, you get the fish tank additive.

so that's an important distinction in this case. — random facts girl, INTROVERTING FOR HUMANITY. (@soychicka) March 23, 2020

WTG. You're drumming up hysteria while POTUS is, at this moment, saying that he doesn't want to cure to be worse than the virus. You are part of the problem. Pick a hill. Good Lord. We are fighting a killer and trying to do it as quickly as possible. — The Mighty Quinn 47 (@Ginger_Mighty47) March 23, 2020

BREAKING: the good doctor isn’t giving it completely straight here. And nobody, Trump included, told people to go self-medicate.#BullshitNews — The Unknown Tweeter (@AHNastyface) March 23, 2020

Fish drugs. I'm not a doctor, but I have enough IQ points to know not to take pet medication. YMMV. — baldilocks: praise the Lord & keep your powder dry (@JulietteAkinyi) March 23, 2020

They were prescribed fish-tank cleaner at a pet store, apparently. — furious_People's Liberation Virus_a (@furious_a) March 23, 2020

NOT PRESCRIBED BY DOCTOR. THE TYPE INGESTED WAS USED IN FISH TANKS. Seems relevant and yet you leave that out. Weird. — dfconservative TEXT TRUMP to 88022 (@BigRfaze) March 23, 2020

NYT is paying you to lie and mislead the public. Hope it's worth it. — Denise (@westieTX) March 23, 2020

But the blood is still on Trump’s hands because he put the word out there that there was a promising combination of drugs.

* * *

Update:

The wife is in the ICU but apparently well enough to tell reporters that President Trump is to blame for her and her husband ingesting fish tank cleaner:

👉Her husband is dead & she's in the ICU after ingesting chloroquine: "We saw Trump on TV — every channel — & all of his buddies and that this was safe," she said.

"Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure." She implored @VaughnHillyard: "Educate the people" https://t.co/Vl94tIZcdw — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) March 23, 2020

The couple did not have coronavirus symptoms but took the chloroquine phosphate as a preventative measure. They feared contracting coronavirus. The couple each mixed 1 tsp of chloroquine phosphate w soda.

-Within 20 minutes, they began experiencing severe sickness & called 911 — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) March 23, 2020

"I was in the pantry stacking dog food and I just saw it sitting in the back shelf and thought, ‘Hey, isn’t that the stuff they’re talking about on TV?’ And it was." Hillyard interviewed her from her hospital bed over the phone: "This is the most horrible day of my life. And — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) March 23, 2020

it feels like, like my heart is broken and it’ll never mend. It’s just broke–dead. Like my husband." "I’m 61. My husband is 68. We’re healthy. No, no, underlying–no diabetes or lung issues. Nothing." — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) March 24, 2020

"Oh my God. Don't take anything. Don't believe anything. Don’t believe anything that the President says and his people because they don't know what they're talking about. And don't take anything–be so careful and call your doctor. This is a heart ache I'll never get over." — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) March 24, 2020

* * *

Update:

And here’s George Conway also blaming Trump for the man’s death, also conveniently leaving out that he and his wife decided to ingest some fish tank cleaner they found in the pantry without any medical supervision — we don’t even know if they had the coronavirus.

Some advice from the woman in Arizona who, along with her husband, took chloroquine phosphate because @realDonaldTrump said on TV it was a cure and was safe. She’s in an ICU. Her husband’s dead. https://t.co/xsSoUwLbg0 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 24, 2020

He didn’t say it was a cure or that it was safe; he said that the combination of drugs had “a real chance to be one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine.”

Taking Trump’s advice can kill. It already has. The man is lethal. https://t.co/wPO7TRII30 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 24, 2020

