Politico’s Natasha Korecki accused Bernie surrogate Shuan King of taking that Joe Biden video we told you about yesterday where he said he was “running for the United States Senate” and that if you don’t like him, then “vote for the other Biden.”

According to Korecki, King clipped the video and this is how Biden often closes out his events where he “tells the crowd that some things about campaigning haven’t changed since he first ran for Senate when he was 29, he goes on to recite his old pitch —including what’s said in the video below— before circling back”:

This is how @JoeBiden often closes out his events; he tells the crowd that some things about campaigning haven’t changed since he first ran for Senate when he was 29, he goes on to recite his old pitch —including what’s said in the video below— before circling back. https://t.co/q753E1x11D — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) February 25, 2020

Here it is again ICYMI:

This is so sad. Here @JoeBiden says to the crowd in South Carolina that he is "running for the United States Senate" and that if they don't like him they can "vote for the other Biden." I honestly wish he would've retired & not subjected himself to the rigors of this campaign. pic.twitter.com/mygFnsrdjC — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 25, 2020

According to Korecki, she’s seen Biden do this “probably a dozen times”:

I’ve personally seen it probably a dozen times. — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) February 25, 2020

FWIW, King doubled down on it:

NO. This was NOT taken out of context. It was not altered. He was NOT telling a story about himself as a younger candidate. I will provide the full clip now. I don't think the Biden campaign wants this fight. https://t.co/tYGd4jOCPX — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 25, 2020

Here’s the full video which, according to this blue-check local politician, shows King did not take the comments out of context:

Thanks for some context of why he may have said this. I watched the full speech and he makes no mention of "campaigning not having changed since he was 29." And if he had this still doesn't explain why he said vote for the "other Joe Biden." https://t.co/NbbfTkbsiI — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) February 25, 2020

Over to you, Team Bernie. What say you?

***

Related: