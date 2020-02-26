Politico’s Natasha Korecki accused Bernie surrogate Shuan King of taking that Joe Biden video we told you about yesterday where he said he was “running for the United States Senate” and that if you don’t like him, then “vote for the other Biden.”

According to Korecki, King clipped the video and this is how Biden often closes out his events where he “tells the crowd that some things about campaigning haven’t changed since he first ran for Senate when he was 29, he goes on to recite his old pitch —including what’s said in the video below— before circling back”:

Here it is again ICYMI:

Trending

According to Korecki, she’s seen Biden do this “probably a dozen times”:

FWIW, King doubled down on it:

Here’s the full video which, according to this blue-check local politician, shows King did not take the comments out of context:

Over to you, Team Bernie. What say you?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenShaun King