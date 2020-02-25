We have three new Joe Biden gaffes to tell you about this morning, all of them bad.

First up, here’s the former Vice President saying he negotiated the Paris Climate Accord with a Chinese president who has been dead for 23 years:

And if that one wasn’t bad enough, here are two more he made during another stop in South Carolina, both in the same sentence.

Does anyone on his staff want to tell him that a) he’s not running for Senate and b) there’s no other Biden in the race:

Someone should do an intervention because this is getting hard to watch. He’s just not up to the job any longer.

