We have three new Joe Biden gaffes to tell you about this morning, all of them bad.

First up, here’s the former Vice President saying he negotiated the Paris Climate Accord with a Chinese president who has been dead for 23 years:

Joe Biden claimed tonight that he worked with Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping on the Paris Climate Accord. Except the current Chinese President is Xi Jinping. Deng Xiapoing left office in 1992 and has been dead for 23 years. pic.twitter.com/ddEAmPhkZi — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 25, 2020

And if that one wasn’t bad enough, here are two more he made during another stop in South Carolina, both in the same sentence.

Does anyone on his staff want to tell him that a) he’s not running for Senate and b) there’s no other Biden in the race:

This is so sad. Here @JoeBiden says to the crowd in South Carolina that he is "running for the United States Senate" and that if they don't like him they can "vote for the other Biden." I honestly wish he would've retired & not subjected himself to the rigors of this campaign. pic.twitter.com/mygFnsrdjC — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 25, 2020

Someone should do an intervention because this is getting hard to watch. He’s just not up to the job any longer.

***